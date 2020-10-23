Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Covid-19 cases rise, Nepal PM urges people to exercise caution during Dashain festival celebrations

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged people to exercise caution while celebrate the Dashain festival and go in for small private celebrations to avoid the further spread of the infection.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:07 IST
As Covid-19 cases rise, Nepal PM urges people to exercise caution during Dashain festival celebrations
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged people to exercise caution while celebrate the Dashain festival and go in for small private celebrations to avoid the further spread of the infection. "We need to be conscious about the risk of possible virus-transmission while receiving tika and jamara from elders and seniors of a family whose health condition is weak. Since the possibility of infection is higher in senior citizens, children and individuals with weak health, I would like to request you all to remain cautious about this while celebrating Dashain," Prime Minister Oli said.

Oli further mentioned that the infection rate in the Himalayan Nation has reached the highest point and Kathmandu valley was epicentre of infection and also claimed that the government has been focused on controlling the contagion. "On the eve of Dashain, the infection rate is at its highest now. The Kathmandu valley has been an epicentre of the infection. It may take still a while to slow down the speed of the spread. So, the Government has focused all its efforts on prevention and control of the virus as well as on the treatment of those who are infected," Oli said.

Furthermore, PM Oli claimed that proper management would be made for testing and treatment of all citizens infected by COVID-19 and promised vaccine to be accessible to all Nepali people. "Protecting citizens during any disaster is the unconditional responsibility of the Government. Now the Government's first job and supreme duty during the pandemic is to protect the life of the people. The Government elected by your vote will not abstain from fulfilling this responsibility under any pretext. I request all sisters and brothers to rest reassured that the Government will make proper arrangements for testing and treatment of all citizens infected by COVID-19," he added.

"Not only in tracing, testing and treatment, the Government will also remain active in making the vaccine against the disease easily accessible to all Nepali people," PM Oli said . KP Oli led administration came under fire last week for ending the provision of treatment for those infected with the virus and making family cremate the bodies of those who died in home isolation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...

We have not played to our potential this season: CSK captain Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL m...

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...

Amarinder, Sukhbir trade charges over bills against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday traded charges over the states bills against the Centres farm laws, with both accusing each other of colluding with the BJP. The trigger was Amarinder Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020