Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policeman fired in Illinois after killing unarmed African-American man

A policeman of the Waukegan Police Department has been fired after he killed an African-American teenager and injured his girlfriend, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing Waukegan Chief of Police Wayne Walles.

ANI | Chicago | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:01 IST
Policeman fired in Illinois after killing unarmed African-American man
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chicago [US], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): A policeman of the Waukegan Police Department has been fired after he killed an African-American teenager and injured his girlfriend, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing Waukegan Chief of Police Wayne Walles. On Tuesday, a police officer fatally shot Marcellis Stinnette and seriously injured his girlfriend after they tried to escape a car check in the city of Waukegan in Illinois, the US. The incident ignited a wave of protests, the participants of which called on the authorities to investigate the case.

"In the evening hours of October 23, 2020 the City of Waukegan terminated the officer that discharged his firearm during that incident, for multiple policy and procedure violations," Walles said as quoted by ABC News. He added that the Illinois State Police was continuing the investigation, the results of which would be submitted to the Lake County Illinois State's Attorney's Office.

A wave of civil rights protests has swept through the United States following the death of George Floyd, an African-American male, in the custody of US law enforcement officers in the state of Minnesota in late May. A series of African-American deaths caused by police has brought into question the basic principles of the US law-enforcement agencies and judiciary system, and has exposed incidents of racism in treating unarmed African-American suspects.

According to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was founded back in 2013, African-American communities in the US suffer from violence and abuse caused by the state. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam after it finds cheating by students

The Kerala Technological University KTU on Saturday cancelled the B-tech third semester examination held across the state after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam, sources said. University sources said th...

If voted to power in Bihar, BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in IT sector in next 5 years: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the Digital Bihar programme. It is BJPs pro...

Bulgaria signs 5G deal with US excluding Chinese firms

Bulgaria has joined other Balkan countries in signing an agreement with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers. Bulgaria joined North Macedonia and Kosovo, neighboring nations...

Attackers storm school in Cameroon, kill at least 4 students

Attackers shot dead at least four students and wounded a dozen others after storming into a private school in Cameroon on Saturday morning, an official said. It was not immediately clear why the attack at the Mother Francisca Memorial Colle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020