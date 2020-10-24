Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spreading in Germany faster than in early 2020, hard months ahead: Merkel

The COVID-19 infections in Germany are spreading more rapidly than at the beginning of the year, which indicates that the country is yet to face its most difficult months, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday during her regular television address to the nation.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:08 IST
COVID-19 spreading in Germany faster than in early 2020, hard months ahead: Merkel
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The COVID-19 infections in Germany are spreading more rapidly than at the beginning of the year, which indicates that the country is yet to face its most difficult months, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday during her regular television address to the nation. "We are in a very serious phase of the COVID pandemic. The number of new cases is spiraling upwards, day by day. The pandemic is spreading again rapidly, even faster than at the start more than six months ago," Merkel said.

She added that for Germany "the comparatively relaxed summer is over" and it depends on the citizens' actions on how they would spend the winter and celebrate Christmas. Merkel called on the Germans to refrain from traveling, outdoors meetings and activities.

"Please, do not travel unless it is absolutely essential. Please, do not celebrate unless it is absolutely essential. Please, stay at home, in your own town, wherever possible," the chancellor said. On Saturday, Germany has confirmed 14,714 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, Germany reported 403,291 COVID-19 infections overall, with 9,954 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam after it finds cheating by students

The Kerala Technological University KTU on Saturday cancelled the B-tech third semester examination held across the state after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam, sources said. University sources said th...

If voted to power in Bihar, BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in IT sector in next 5 years: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the Digital Bihar programme. It is BJPs pro...

Bulgaria signs 5G deal with US excluding Chinese firms

Bulgaria has joined other Balkan countries in signing an agreement with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers. Bulgaria joined North Macedonia and Kosovo, neighboring nations...

Attackers storm school in Cameroon, kill at least 4 students

Attackers shot dead at least four students and wounded a dozen others after storming into a private school in Cameroon on Saturday morning, an official said. It was not immediately clear why the attack at the Mother Francisca Memorial Colle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020