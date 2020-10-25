Moscow's COVID-19 deaths up by 68 to 6,380

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Sixty-eight patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

A day earlier, the city reported 63 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Dr Reddy's reapplies to DCGI for conducting phases 2, 3 clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine