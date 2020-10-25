4th International Diplomats Day celebrated globally

The 4th International Diplomats Day was celebrated all across the world on October 24 as scores of diplomats, celebrities, and politicians around the world put out their text, photo, and video messages on Twitter to mark the day. The Consulate General of India in Dubai organised a special event in Dubai to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations along with Diplomats Day, which was attended by a number of consuls general attended the event. Besides, Ahmed Al Banna, UAE's ambassador to India, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion Consul General Dr. Aman Puri wished everyone a very happy 4th International Diplomats Day and 75th UN Day and said --"Together we can and we shall overcome all the difficulties." He thanked UAE authorities for their exceptional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indian envoy to Madagascar and Comoros, Abhay Kumar, who hosted the reception of an event in Madagascar's capital. He said that he is delighted to see the International Diplomats Day going global this year, which he had started in Brasilia in 2017.

He added that he feels a sense of satisfaction in seeing International Diplomats Day getting bigger every year, it is like seeing a baby grow and take little footsteps in the world. Ambassador Kumar expressed hope that the International Diplomats Day celebrations will truly become universal in the coming years as there seems to be a huge need among diplomats all over the world to express themselves, to be appreciated for the hard work they do serving people globally.

The event was made even more special by a performance by the World famous Malagasy Valiha player Rajery. (ANI)