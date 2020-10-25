Philippines reports 2,223 new COVID-19 infections, 370,028 in total

Left Menu
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 2,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 370,028.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The DOH said 14,944 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 328,036. The death toll climbed to 6,977 after 43 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said 14,944 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 328,036. The death toll climbed to 6,977 after 43 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The health department said it had tested over 4.3 million people in the country so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

