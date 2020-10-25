Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 5 people in Mike Pence's circle test positive for COVID-19

At least five people in US Vice President Mike Pence's circle have tested positive for COVID-19, including chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:17 IST
At least 5 people in Mike Pence's circle test positive for COVID-19
US Vice President Mike Pence (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

At least five people in US Vice President Mike Pence's circle have tested positive for COVID-19, including chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst. There are concerns that more people within Pence's inner circle will test positive for the virus in the coming days, the source said. "They're scared," the source said of staffers in the vice president's office, reported CNN.

Sources told CNN that Obst, who is a senior political adviser to Pence but is not a government employee, and at least three staffers in Pence's office have also tested positive for the virus. The vice president's office has declined to comment on the total number of Pence aides to test positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Pence's office had announced on Saturday that Short had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, US President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That same week, Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley. White House Physician, Dr Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...

Nitish's govt lacked stability, even after majority he brought BJP to power through crooked means: Tejashwi

There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020