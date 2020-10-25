Chinese Communist Party doesn't speak truth: Pompeo on national security law in Hong Kong

In the wake of draconian national security law imposed in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday slammed China for not keeping its promise to people of Hong Kong that they would get 50 years to live in a different political system. "The whole world can see that the Chinese Communist Party doesn't speak the truth, right? It made this promise to the people of Hong Kong that they would have 50 years where they would operate under a system that was different... Instead, they lied," the State Department tweeted.

Anti-government protests have been rocking Hong Kong since last year. The enactment of draconian national security law in Hong Kong in June to stop people from protesting has intensified the demonstrations. The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)