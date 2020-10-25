Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan forces arrest IS, Taliban 'officials' in Nangarhar Province

Afghan forces have arrested Taliban and Islamic State (IS, terror group, banned in Russia) "officials" in eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:41 IST
Afghan forces arrest IS, Taliban 'officials' in Nangarhar Province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghan forces have arrested Taliban and Islamic State (IS, terror group, banned in Russia) "officials" in eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said on Sunday.

According to Khogyani, two deputy district governors nominated by the IS and the Taliban as well as an IS propaganda official were captured alive in a special operation.

Another six Taliban members have been killed in a retaliatory attack in Nazyan district, the official added. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37 Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6 Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40 Saurabh Tiwary...

Amazon wins interim relief; Future-Reliance deal put on hold

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Amazon, which...

Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation edges closer after Sunday vote

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. The Senate voted 51-48, larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020