Global COVID-19 cases near 43 million

The coronavirus cases worldwide have neared the 43 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus cases worldwide have neared the 43 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of Sunday (local time). The total cases currently stand at 42,923,311 cases of which 1,152,978 patients globally have succumbed to the virus, according to the University's global tracker.

JHU further stated that as many as 28,898,316 patients have recovered from the disease worldwide. As per the tracker, India has the highest number of recovered patients in the world with the number of recovered patients in the country crossing the 7 million recoveries mark at 7,078,123. The US continues to be the worst affected country from the pandemic with 8,633,194 cases across the country and 225,215 fatalities.

As many as 3,422,878 patients in the United States have recovered from the infection. According to the tracker, India and Brazil are the second and third most affected country from COVID-19. India has reported 7,864,811 cases and 118,534 fatalities whereas Brazil on the other hand reported 5,380,635 cases and 156,903 deaths across the country.

Russia is the fourth worst-affected country from the virus with 1,503,652 COVID-19 cases and 25,875 deaths. France has 1,130,143 cases of COVID-19 with 34,673 fatalities. Meanwhile, Argentina (1,090,589 cases and 28,896 deaths), Spain (1,046,132 cases and 34,752 fatalities) and Colombia (1,015,885 cases and 30,000 deaths) are the other three countries that have breached the 1 million cases mark, as per the university.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic in March, this year.

