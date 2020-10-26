Jaishankar meets Pompeo ahead of 2+2 meet on Tuesday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo ahead of the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:36 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo ahead of the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Tuesday. "Pleased to welcome @SecPompeo. Taking our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper. Both Pompeo and Esper arrived here on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Pompeo
- Rajnath Singh
- Mark Esper
- S Jaishankar
- Jaishankar
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation
Pakistan, China appear to be on a mission to create disputes at borders: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 major built by BRO bridges to Nation
Rajnath Singh inaugurates bridges in border areas
Farm Laws: Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar hold talks with agriculture experts