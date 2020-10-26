Left Menu
Jaishankar meets Pompeo ahead of 2+2 meet on Tuesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo ahead of the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:36 IST
Jaishankar meets Pompeo ahead of 2+2 meet on Tuesday
EAM S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo ahead of the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Tuesday. "Pleased to welcome @SecPompeo. Taking our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper. Both Pompeo and Esper arrived here on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. (ANI)

