Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signing of BECA is significant milestone between India-US ties: Defense Secy Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday called the signing of Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and the US "a significant milestone," saying that the accord will lead to greater geospatial information sharing between the armed forces of the two nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST
Signing of BECA is significant milestone between India-US ties: Defense Secy Mark Esper
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper delivering a statement after the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday called the signing of Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and the US "a significant milestone," saying that the accord will lead to greater geospatial information sharing between the armed forces of the two nations. Defense Secretary Esper said the BECA, which is the last of the foundational defence agreement, will lead to expansion of secured communication capabilities between the militaries and defence leadership of the two countries.

"It is significant to note that we have achieved a significant milestone today, with the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, the last of the foundational defence agreement between our countries, which will enable greater geo-spatial information sharing between our armed forces," Esper said. The Defense Secretary added that India-US has "also reached an agreement to expand secured communication capabilities between our militaries and our defence leadership. And our defence, trade and technological cooperation continue to grow as reflected in India's acquisition of Apache and Seahawk helicopters earlier this year."

Esper further said despite today's challenging security environment, the partnership between India and the US, the world's two largest democracies remained resilient, strong and growing. The US has reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India.

"During our meeting in the last two days, we have reaffirmed our United States commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India and discuss the opportunity to discuss our regional cooperation, military to military interaction and defence trade relations," Esper said. He said 15 years after the conclusion of the US-India defence framework, the defence ties between the two nations remain as a key pillar of the overall bilateral relationship.

"Based on our shared values and common interest we stand shoulder to shoulder for a free and open India-Pacific for all," Esper added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lasa Supergenerics Reports Revenue of ₹ 109 Crores in H1 FY21 higher by 38% YoY

Profit After Tax in Q2 FY21 grew by 31 on a QoQ basis to 7 Crores MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lasa Supergenerics Limited Lasa, Indias leading API manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to focus on Endeavor’s complicated relationship with his family

The anime aficionados are ardently waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. The confirmation on its future making was disclosed by Weekly Shnen Jump on April 2. Read further to get more updates on this imminent series.My ...

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for t...

COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

People recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant brain function impacts, with the worst cases of the infection linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, researchers warned on Tuesday. A non-peer-reviewed stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020