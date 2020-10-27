Ministerial Committee to probe Capt Safdar's arrest, IG Sindh holds session in Karachi

A ministerial committee to look into the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and the son in law of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, retired Captain Safdar Awan, held a sitting at the Chief Minister House in Karachi on Tuesday, informed sources according to local media. In its session, the inquiry committee decided to hold a daily meeting to compile its fact-finding report of the incident, reported ARY News.

The ministerial body has gathered evidence on Captain Safdar Awan and IG Sindh issue, according to sources. "All CCTV record from the hotel to the police station has been collected," ARY News quoted sources.

"The committee has also decided to summon Safdar Awan in person in the committee session or via video link," sources said. Sources also mentioned that the IG of Sindh Police and the Additional IG would also likely to be summoned by the probe in a day or two.

The probe committee will compile its report and submit it to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Sources further added that the committee will also inspect the hotel room and residence of IG Sindh, and will also contact PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz if necessary.

This comes after political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi. Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mehr, was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. The development caused extreme bitterness among the police officers who retaliated by submitting leave of absence.

Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered leave applications, as a protest against the "resentment and heartache caused to all ranks of the force" by the unfortunate incident of October 18 and 19. (ANI)