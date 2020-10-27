National security convergences have grown between India, US: Jaishankar

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said national security convergences have grown between India and US in a more multi-polar world and that the Indo-Pacific region was a particular focus during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:15 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the press conference after 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said national security convergences have grown between India and US in a more multi-polar world and that the Indo-Pacific region was a particular focus during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held here. Speaking at the joint press conference after the 2+2 meet, Jaishankar said that discussions also covered developments in "our neighbouring countries" and "we made clear that cross-border terrorism is completely unacceptable".

Jaishankar said that a multi-polar world must have a multi-polar Asia as its bases. Noting that India is now focused on recovery, resilience and reform, Jaishankar said the two countries were also committed to creating "more trusted resilient global supply chains".

The minister said India welcomes the expanded partnership with the United States. "Our national security convergences have obviously grown in a more multi-polar world. We meet today to not only advance our own interests but to ensure that our bilateral cooperation makes a positive contribution to the world arena. We are also committed to addressing together global issues ranging from the High availability disaster recovery (HADR) situation to maritime security and counter-terrorism," he said.

"Discussions also covered developments in our neighbouring countries. We made clear that cross-border terrorism is completely unacceptable. On Afghanistan, India's stakes in its security and stability are evident as is our willingness to contribute to international efforts to that end," he added. The minister called for upholding the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

"As you have heard from my colleagues, the Indo-Pacific region was a particular focus of our talks. We reiterated the importance of peace, stability and prosperity for all countries in this region. As Raksha Mantri stated, this is possible only by upholding the rules-based international order, ensuring the freedom of navigation in the international seas, promoting open connectivity and respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. A multi-polar world must have a multi-polar Asia as its basis," he said. The minister said the 2+2 format is reflective of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries. Jaishankar had met Pompeo on Monday to "discuss a range of foreign policy issues".

The 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue was held between US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Jaishankar thanked the Pompeo and Esper for taking the effort of coming to India physically.

"The performance of our relationships in the last few years has been exceptionally positive. Political consultation and cooperation have grown, defence exchanges and trade to economic interactions and commerce are up," he said "The partnership in science, technology and innovation are stronger and our energy security has clearly enhanced. Not least the unique people to people contacts that define this relationship remains vibrant whether in the flow of talent, education or in tourism," he added.

The minister said the two countries discussed their experiences in responding to COVID-19 challenge at some length. "The facilitation of travel even during the pandemic was very commendable. Today our collaboration concentrates more on the domains of vaccine and testing that are so central to the return of normalcy. We are also committed to creating more trusted resilient global supply chains."

Jaishankar said India looks forward to working with the US and other multilateral platforms. (ANI)

