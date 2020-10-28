Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico tops 900,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 900,000, with more than 89,000 deaths, a senior health official reported.

28-10-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 900,000, with more than 89,000 deaths, a senior health official reported. "In the past day, 643 new deaths and 5,942 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the system," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on the agency's Twitter.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 901,268, with another 52,428 people awaiting test results. The overall coronavirus death toll in Mexico has reached 89,814. (ANI/Sputnik)

