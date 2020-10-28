Uzbekistan to speed up selling of state-owned business to private sector

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved a list of state-owned properties and enterprises to be sold to the private sector to speed up the privatization process, a presidential decree said Wednesday. The decree, "On the measures to accelerate reforming of state-owned enterprises and privatization of state assets," envisages transformation of 32 large state-owned enterprises and selling 15 state assets to the private sector.

Nearly 300 enterprises with state shares in such sectors as oil and gas, food, media and information technology will be sold fully to the private sector, Uzbek Justice Ministry said. Since Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to promote economic reforms, including liberalizing its foreign exchange market, reducing taxes and offering preferential treatment to foreign investment. (ANI/Xinhua)