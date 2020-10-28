Five Taliban militants killed in clashes with Afghan Army in Zabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five Taliban insurgents, including a commander who was among the prisoners released by officials in Kabul under the US-brokered deal, were killed in the course of clashes in the southern Zabul province, local police chief Hekmatullah Kochi said on Wednesday. "Ahmad Shah, a Taliban commander who had recently been released among 5,000 Taliban prisoners, was shot dead yesterday between the Shahr-e Safa district and the capital [of the Zabul province], Qalat-e Gilzay," Kochi said in a press release, adding that two other Taliban fighters were left injured.

According to the Zabul police chief, the Taliban militants were killed as they attacked a local checkpoint of the Afghan security forces. In a separate incident in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz, a blast has caused another 10 casualties among the Taliban, including five fatalities.

"Five Taliban insurgents, including a commander, Farid known as Mohammad, were killed and five others were wounded in a bomb blast in the Tarnab area of Kunduz's 8th district late yesterday," the Afghan army's 217th Pamir Corps said in a press release. The Taliban have not yet commented on either of the incidents. (ANI/Sputnik)