Typhoon Molave: 13 killed, dozens missing as rains wreak havoc in Vietnam

At least 13 people were killed and nearly 40 went missing as torrential rains lashed parts of Vietnam on Wednesday. The heavy downpour has been caused by Typhoon Molave, which is expected to reach Vietnam's northern neighbor Laos late on Thursday.

Molave is one of the strongest typhoons in the region in decades. The Vietnamese government has deployed hundreds of soldiers and heavy machinery to search for the survivors of rain-triggered landslides in the remote areas of Quang Nam reported Bangkok Post. Rescuers are finding it hard to carry out their operations due to bad weather and poor connectivity.

"We can forecast the storm path or the amount of rain, but can't predict when landslides will happen. Roads are covered under deep mud and heavy rain is still lashing the area, but rescue work has to be carried out quickly," Bangkok Post quoted deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, as saying. Vietnam has been battered by storms, heavy rains, and floods since earlier this month. The adverse weather conditions have crippled life and damaged property.

Millions of people have been without electricity and more than 56,000 houses have been damaged, added Bangkok Post. The country's weather agency has warned of heavy rainfall up to 700 mm in central Vietnam until Saturday.