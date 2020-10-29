Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 376,935.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:41 IST
Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 329,848. The death toll climbed to 7,147 after 33 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic.

The number of infections in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the region south of Manila has continued to decline, Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the country's overall plan to fight COVID-19, said at an online press briefing. Galvez stressed the need to remain vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic and said infections in the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines are increasing. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Britain pressed to follow French and German lockdowns as COVID rates surge

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits....

China blasts US charges against agents seeking man's return

China on Thursday accused the US of seeking to smear Beijings efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to ...

DST launches schemes for women scientists, researchers in science and engineering

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the SERB POWER schemes that aim to encourage emerging as well as eminent women researchers to undertake RD activities in frontier areas of science and engineering. The sche...

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020