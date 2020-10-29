Left Menu
Pakistan accepts role in Pulwama attack, hails it as achievement under Imran Khan government

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:01 IST
Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhury speaking at the National Assembly. . Image Credit: ANI

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai". "We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it), Chaudhry told the National Assembly on Thursday.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus. The convoy had of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.

Days later India carried out airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack. It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure isolation of Pakistan for having a direct hand in the incident.

The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack.

