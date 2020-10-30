Left Menu
1.3 mn elected women representatives in India make, implement public policies: India at UNSC

Over 1.3 million elected women representatives in India lead in the formulation and implementation of public policies at the grassroots level, New Delhi said in a statement at the at United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-10-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 03:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.3 million elected women representatives in India lead in the formulation and implementation of public policies at the grassroots level, New Delhi said in a statement at the at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During an open debate at UNSC on women, peace and security, India said that it attaches "utmost importance to representation of women in decision making positions." "In 2007 India provided UNMIL's first all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU). It provided critical policing support deterring sexual and gender-based violence and helped rebuild safety and confidence among the population," India's statement reads.

"FPU proved to be a strong and visible role model to the Liberian women, gaining worldwide attention. India attaches utmost importance to representation of women in decision making positions," the statement said. It said that India is committed to working for meaningful participation of women in peace and security issues and its experience of mainstreaming women's leadership and political participation will continue to inspire our actions.

"Conflict and humanitarian crises already hold women and girls back from progress. The further burdening of the health care and the economic fall-out of COVID-19 threatens to put women and girls in war-torn, fragile and humanitarian contexts at even higher risk," the statement added. Furthermore, India condemned violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists that require special attention. (ANI)

