Death toll rises to 24 as 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Aegean coast

Turkey quake has resulted in the death of 24 people and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Turkish Aegean coast on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said early on Saturday. The quake struck at 2.51 p.m. local time (1151GMT) at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (10 miles) reported AFAD.

A search and rescue operation has been completed in eight buildings in Izmir city, Turkey's third-largest city by population. Out of 804 injured, 743 were from Izmir reported Anadolu News Agency. "435 people are receiving treatment, while 25 are in intensive care and nine are undergoing surgeries. 364 were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment, and medical and rescue teams continue to work in Izmir to alleviate the pain," said Fahrettin Koca, Health Minister.

According to AFAD, at least 389 aftershocks, with 33 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded. The National Defense Ministry established a crisis desk and two military helicopters are taking part in search and rescue efforts along with the Coast Guard Command, participating with 116 personnel, 11 boats, three helicopters and one diving team reported Anadolu News Agency.

The Turkish Red Crescent too sent 112 staffers, 137 volunteers, 27 vehicles and five mobile field kitchens with a capacity to serve more than 25,000 people. More than 475 vehicles and nearly 4,000 rescue workers, along with 20 sniffer dogs, were deployed at the scene to help the survivors.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic, 114,500 masks and 5,000 disinfectants were also dispatched to the region. Also, three mobile coordination trucks, seven military cargo aircraft, one unmanned aerial vehicle, six helicopters, and 292 security personnel were dispatched to the region, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity and said Turkey stands by its 'citizens affected by the earthquake' reported Anadolu News Agency. (ANI)