Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll rises to 24 as 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Aegean coast

Turkey quake has resulted in the death of 24 people and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Turkish Aegean coast on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said early on Saturday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:01 IST
Death toll rises to 24 as 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Aegean coast
Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of Turkey earthquake (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Turkey quake has resulted in the death of 24 people and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Turkish Aegean coast on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said early on Saturday. The quake struck at 2.51 p.m. local time (1151GMT) at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (10 miles) reported AFAD.

A search and rescue operation has been completed in eight buildings in Izmir city, Turkey's third-largest city by population. Out of 804 injured, 743 were from Izmir reported Anadolu News Agency. "435 people are receiving treatment, while 25 are in intensive care and nine are undergoing surgeries. 364 were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment, and medical and rescue teams continue to work in Izmir to alleviate the pain," said Fahrettin Koca, Health Minister.

According to AFAD, at least 389 aftershocks, with 33 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded. The National Defense Ministry established a crisis desk and two military helicopters are taking part in search and rescue efforts along with the Coast Guard Command, participating with 116 personnel, 11 boats, three helicopters and one diving team reported Anadolu News Agency.

The Turkish Red Crescent too sent 112 staffers, 137 volunteers, 27 vehicles and five mobile field kitchens with a capacity to serve more than 25,000 people. More than 475 vehicles and nearly 4,000 rescue workers, along with 20 sniffer dogs, were deployed at the scene to help the survivors.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic, 114,500 masks and 5,000 disinfectants were also dispatched to the region. Also, three mobile coordination trucks, seven military cargo aircraft, one unmanned aerial vehicle, six helicopters, and 292 security personnel were dispatched to the region, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity and said Turkey stands by its 'citizens affected by the earthquake' reported Anadolu News Agency. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020