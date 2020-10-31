Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon Molave leaves 27 dead, 50 missing in central, central highlands Vietnam

Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Molave in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions have left 27 people dead, 50 missing and 67 injured as of Saturday morning, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:23 IST
Typhoon Molave leaves 27 dead, 50 missing in central, central highlands Vietnam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Molave in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions have left 27 people dead, 50 missing and 67 injured as of Saturday morning, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said. The fatalities, up from 23 in Friday's report, were recorded in the provinces of Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai, while the missing and injured were mainly reported in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

The natural disasters damaged 63 bridges along with some national highways and local roads, said the committee. As many as 10,420 military officers and soldiers have been mobilized for the search and rescue work and to help locals cope with the now weakened Molave, which is among the strongest typhoons that hit Vietnam in the past 20 years.

Molave approached part of Vietnam's central region on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, said the committee. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020