Philippines reports 1,803 new COVID-19 infections

Manila [Philippines], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 1,803 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 380,729.

The DOH said 606 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 331,046.

The death toll climbed to 7,221 after 36 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added. (ANI/Xinhua)