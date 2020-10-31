'Concerned' over coronavirus situation in Pakistan, authorities say 'most drastic measures' inevitable

Pakistan authorities on Saturday expressed concern about the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and hinted that "most drastic measures" could be taken to control the spread of the virus. "More drastic measures could be taken if the coronavirus situation deteriorates further. Provinces should complete administrative preparations," Geo News quoted the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a statement.

The NCOC also directed provinces to ensure that the medical supplies are fulfilled and review the situation in the hospitals. As of Wednesday, Pakistan has reported 3,32,993 COVID-19 cases and the death toll in the country stands at 6,806.

The NCOC also directed the provinces to ensure that the medical supplies are fulfilled and review the situation in the hospitals. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the second wave of the deadly virus had started in the country, Dawn reported.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that a few weeks ago, 400-500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis. The tally, he said, had shot up to 700-750 cases per day. "The coronavirus death rate has increased in the country," he had said, adding that that the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75 percent. (ANI)