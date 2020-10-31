Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 28

The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:31 IST
Toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 28
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ankara [Turkey], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. Earlier in the day, the reported death toll stood at 26, while 883 were reported injured.

"We have 28 deceased, 243 people are receiving hospital treatment, seven are in intensive care, three of them are in critical condition," the minister said in a statement. On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province.

The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas powered to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finns team mate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for dominant Mercedes. Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualifi...

Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharmas injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury ...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020