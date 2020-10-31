PML-N's decision to not invite former Baloch CM to 3rd PDM rally causes turmoil in party

Left Menu
The decision of Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) Balochistan chapter to not invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri to the third power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on October 25, has left the party in a turmoil, informed sources.

The decision of Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) Balochistan chapter to not invite former chief minister Sanaullah Zehri to the third power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on October 25, has left the party in a turmoil, informed sources. According to sources, the PML-N's decision to not invite Zehri to the Quetta rally did not go well with the leaders in the province, reported Geo News.

Sources further alleged that the president of PML-N's Balochistan chapter, retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch, had also expressed his reservations over the hardline stance adopted by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.They have stated that the PML-N's provincial leaders will announce their future course of action soon. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal clarified that the party had decided not to invite Zehri due to a rift between the former chief minister and Balochistan National Party-M (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal.

The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance -- PDM, took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday. Earlier, PDM had organized two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

