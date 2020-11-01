New Zealand reports 2 COVID-19 cases

Wellington [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement. The two new cases were both international returnees arrived in October. Both cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and were now at the Auckland quarantine facility. There was no new community case in the country, said the ministry.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand was currently 77 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now reached 1,603, it is stated. Laboratories across New Zealand completed 4,401 tests for COVID-19 during the past day, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,101,067. (ANI/Xinhua)