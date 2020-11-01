Ruling party leads Georgian parliamentary election: early results

Left Menu
Early results from the Central Election Commission (CEC) showed Sunday that the ruling Georgian Dream party took the lead with 48.58 percent of votes in the Georgian parliamentary election.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:54 IST
Tbilisi [Georgia], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Early results from the Central Election Commission (CEC) showed Sunday that the ruling Georgian Dream party took the lead with 48.58 percent of votes in the Georgian parliamentary election. The Georgian Dream party was followed by the major opposition United National Movement party, which got 26.07 percent of counted votes, according to data released by the CEC on Sunday morning.

The results were based on 2,668 counted election precincts out of the total 3,847 election precincts. Georgia on Saturday kicked off the parliamentary elections to elect the country's 150-member top legislative body for the next four years.

A total of 48 political parties and two-party blocs have registered to run for the parliamentary seats. Any party which garners more than 1 percent of the ballots will be allocated seats in proportion to their shares of votes, according to the CEC. According to Georgia's constitutional amendments, which were passed in June, the parliamentary poll in 2020 should be held under a mixed electoral system, with 120 members of parliament to be elected via party lists and the remaining 30 running in single-member majoritarian districts.

An election bloc or party which receives less than 40.54 percent of all votes in the proportional elections will not be able to form a government. The ruling Georgian Dream party previously won the parliamentary poll in 2012 and 2016, after defeating the United National Movement in the elections. (ANI/Xinhua)

