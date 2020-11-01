Trump gains 7-point lead over Biden in Iowa

US President Donald Trump has gained a seven-point lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, just before the election day on November 3, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released on Saturday. As per the survey, Trump has garnered 48 per cent support while Biden managed to garner 41 per cent, with Trump's lead being outside of the survey's 3.4 margin of error, reported The Hill.

The poll could be an indicator that Trump is pulling ahead in the state after recent polls in Iowa showed him neck to neck with Biden. The poll released on Saturday found that Trump has a 14-point advantage over those who identify as independent, winning 49 per cent of support from the demographic compared to 35 per cent for Biden. The president also holds a 24-point advantage over Biden for men in the state (56 per cent to 32 per cent).

Biden carries women voters by 5 points, garnering 50 per cent support from the demographic compared to Trump's 41 per cent, according to The Hill. Earlier last month, a Monmouth University Poll showed Trump with 48 per cent of support as compared to Biden's 47 per cent.

Trump and Biden have both campaigned in the state this month, and Trump is expected to hold another rally in the state on Sunday. (ANI)