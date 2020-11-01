Left Menu
Gilgit-Baltistan will overwhelmingly vote against Imran Khan, asserts Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has insisted that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will overwhelmingly vote against the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the November 15 elections.

01-11-2020
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has insisted that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will overwhelmingly vote against the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the November 15 elections. Zardari stated that the PPP would provide the people of Gilgit-Baltistan their own province, the right to rule and property and the right to choose the prime minister of Pakistan as the party had included these demands in its manifesto in the 2018 general elections in Pakistan, reported Dawn.

He further targeted the Imran Khan government, claiming his slogan of change to be the destruction of Pakistan, and alleging that his cabinet had rejected the demand of a separate province for Gilgit-Baltistan and filed a petition in the Supreme Court. "Today people from every section of the society are protesting against Imran Khan and his policies as his government has brought poverty, hunger, price hike and unemployment to Pakistan," Dawn quoted Zardari.

"The PPP always gave subsidies to the poor whereas Imran Khan introduced amnesty for the rich. Now Imran Khan wants to hand over GB's tourism sector to his friends but we will not him do so," he added. The party chairman also asked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to come out in numbers on November to decide their future.

Zardari made the statement on Saturday while addressing a corner meeting in Gahkoch area of Ghizar district. Central PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Karim Khawaja, Pir Syed Jalal Shah, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Dr Aleem Arshad were also present.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing protests against the Pakistan government over its decision to change the status of Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, Geo News reported. "One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status," Khan said while speaking during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

This comes following Saudi Arabia removing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Pakistan's map. Massive protests have been taking place against the Imran Khan-led government over the issue of Gilgit Baltistan. (ANI)

