Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pan-democratic camp in Hong Kong condemns 'politically motivated' arrest of 7 activists

In a fresh crackdown against anti-establishment leaders, Hong Kong Police on Sunday detained seven opposition activists, including four lawmakers, over a chaotic meeting in May that descended into shouting and scuffles.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:39 IST
Pan-democratic camp in Hong Kong condemns 'politically motivated' arrest of 7 activists
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh crackdown against anti-establishment leaders, Hong Kong Police on Sunday detained seven opposition activists, including four lawmakers, over a chaotic meeting in May that descended into shouting and scuffles. The pan-democratic camp condemned the arrests as "selective" and politically motivated, as no pro-establishment lawmakers were arrested, even though some had been involved in physical clashes during the meeting in question.

Pro-establishment legislators, however, said police had done their job in accordance with the law, South China Morning Post reported. At an afternoon press conference, police superintendent Chan Wing-yu also revealed the force was awaiting further legal advice from the Department of Justice that could potentially lead to more arrests.

"Law enforcement action was taken in accordance with the law and evidence gathered during the investigation ... It's not about their social status or political background," he said. The seven are accused of disrupting Legco's House Committee meeting on May 8. The meeting descended into chaos as 11 opposition lawmakers were thrown out by pro-establishment leader Starry Lee Wai-king, who took control of the committee to begin clearing a backlog of bills for review, a surprise move pan-democrats criticised as an abuse of power.

She was later re-elected chairwoman of the committee. Those charged are Democratic Party lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong Pik-wan and Andrew Wan Siu-kin; Labour Party chairman Kwok Wing-kin; lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung; and former lawmakers Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen.

Chan, the police superintendent, said all seven had been charged under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. "As the Legco meeting was about to start on May 8, some lawmakers engaged in disruptive acts, such as running towards security guards standing in front of the chairman's podium," he said.

"Police received the Legco secretariat's report ... After investigations and seeking legal advice from the justice department, we made the arrests today." The suspects, aged 33 to 63, were released on bail, but must show up at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts for trial on Thursday.

Under the Legco ordinance, anyone who creates or joins in a disturbance likely to interrupt the proceedings of the council or a committee faces a potential fine of US$1,290 and imprisonment of up to 12 months. In a joint statement, pan-democrat lawmakers strongly condemned the Hong Kong government for "arbitrary arrests and suppression of lawmakers and the people's rights of resistance".

"The Legco ordinance was originally intended to protect lawmakers. It is ridiculous that it is now being misused by the authoritarian government as a legal weapon of oppression ... We demand the unconditional and immediate release of all democrats." In the camp's press conference in the evening, Wan said it was absurd that officers had to search his home and take him away early in the morning.

"The parties that showed the most contempt towards Legco were the loyalists and the government," he said. "Many pro-establishment colleagues broke the law during the meeting ... I was injured, police said they would investigate, but now I'm arrested - the plaintiff has become the defendant."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Corpses lie unclaimed on Day of the Dead in violent Mexican state

For Ben Yehuda Martinez, head of forensic services in the violence-torn Mexican state of Guerrero, there is more to celebrating Day of the Dead than arranging a colorful altar with flowers and photos.It means trying to identify 428 bodies c...

Campaigning for Nagaland bye-election ends

Campaigning for the bye-election to the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami I and Pungro-Kiphire in Nagaland came to an end on Sunday evening. Three candidates ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, oppposition NPFs Kikovi Kirha and Indep...

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record; health official says true toll worse

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, and the head of a top medical body said the actual toll was at least three times higher than the official count. The deaths, announce...

Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020