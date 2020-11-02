Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban suffer heavy casualties as 175 terrorists killed in Kandahar Province

The Taliban have suffered heavy casualties during fierce clashes with the Afghan security forces in Kandahar province, as 175 terrorists, including several commanders, have been killed, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security told Sputnik on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:55 IST
Taliban suffer heavy casualties as 175 terrorists killed in Kandahar Province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban have suffered heavy casualties during fierce clashes with the Afghan security forces in Kandahar province, as 175 terrorists, including several commanders, have been killed, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security told Sputnik on Monday. According to the source, 175 terrorists were killed and 26 others were wounded during the clashes, which took place in the Arghandab district of the southern province.

As many as seven Taliban commanders were killed during the military operation overnight, the source added. A Taliban spokesman had said earlier that the terrorist organisation had only suffered minor losses.

Kandahar province has become a hotbed of violence over recent days, as clashes between government forces and the Taliban have intensified. Police and security sources in the region have reported dozens of Taliban casualties over the past week as the Afghan military launched a barrage of air and artillery strikes.

The heavy fighting is taking place as the Afghan government and the Taliban remain locked in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both parties have said that they are looking to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire, although little progress has been made since the talks began on September 12. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Healthy export demand mitigates COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals: Report

Even as domestic demand has remained subdued, improved export demand and positive outlook for segments like agro-chemicals and surfactants have reduced the COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals, according to a report. The Indian specialty ...

Snowden and his wife seek to be Russian-US dual nationals

Former US security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their US citizenship. Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been livin...

Italy faces new coronavirus curbs, but no national lockdown -PM

The Italian government is going to tighten restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but is holding back from re-introducing a blanket, nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.Addressing parliament, Cont...

US STOCKS-Futures rebound more than 1% with focus on White House race

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Monday after Wall Street recorded its steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week starting with the U.S. presidential election.Market participants anticipate short-ter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020