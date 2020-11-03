Left Menu
Development News Edition

'India stands with Austria', says PM Modi after Vienna terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:51 IST
'India stands with Austria', says PM Modi after Vienna terror attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday, killing two people. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker is being sought. The attacks, in particular, targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Managing virus crisis, Malaysia's PM needs rivals to back budget

Uncertain whether Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins political rivals will resist the temptation to bring him down, Malaysias government is set to unveil a 2021 budget on Friday aimed at cushioning the economic impact of the coronavirus pande...

FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding at least 14 in what Austria called a repulsive terror attack..Here are some of the comments from around the world in reac...

Ayushmann Khurrana stays in hotel despite shooting in hometown Chandigarh due to coronavirus threat

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown Chandigarh on Tuesday said he is not living with his family despite being in his hometown due to the threat of the coronavirus. Khurrana who is s...

Austria authorities say a third person has died in shooting

Austrias top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker was also shot and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020