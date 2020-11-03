'India stands with Austria', says PM Modi after Vienna terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday, killing two people. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker is being sought. The attacks, in particular, targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. (ANI)