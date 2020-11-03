UAE PM receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE." A number of UAE ministers also took the vaccine over the past few weeks.

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country's measures to protect health workers in close contact with COVID-19 patients and ensure their safety, and that it was fully aligned with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures. (ANI)