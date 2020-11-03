Jaishankar extends wishes on Dominica's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended his wishes to the government and people of Dominica on the occasion of the country's Independence Day. In a Twitter post, he congratulated Dominica's Foreign Minister Kenneth Darroux, and expressed confidence that the close ties between the two countries will continue to strengthen further.

"Congratulate FM Kenneth Darroux and the Government and people of Dominica on their Independence Day. Confident that our close ties will continue to strengthen further," tweeted Jaishankar. Dominica gained independence on this day in 1978 from Great Britain. (ANI)