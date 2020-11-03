Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan suffered serious losses in Eastern Karabakh

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered serious casualties in the eastern direction of the Karabakh front.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:47 IST
Armenian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan suffered serious losses in Eastern Karabakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Yerevan [Armenia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered serious casualties in the eastern direction of the Karabakh front. "The fighting in the eastern part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) still continues. The enemy troops have suffered serious casualties," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling. Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, but hostilities have continued nonetheless. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's exports dip 5.4 pc in Oct, trade deficit narrows to USD 8.78 bn

After recording positive growth in September, Indias exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October on account of dip in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather, and engineering goods. Trade deficit in Oc...

Guj: Demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls as new cases decline

With the number of new coronavirus infections and active cases in Gujarat declining, the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen, the Food and Drug Control Administration FDCA said on Tuesday. The state has been reporting les...

Motor racing-Formula E takes minority stake in Agag's Extreme E

Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton a team owner, the two sides announced on Tuesday. No financial details we...

Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious" as new local restrictions announced

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions. We have a very serious situation, Lofven told a news conference. More and more in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020