General Naravane in Kathmandu to strengthen India, Nepal defence ties
India's Army Chief, General MM Naravane, arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a three-day visit to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between India and Nepal.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:01 IST
India's Army Chief, General MM Naravane, arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday for a three-day visit to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between India and Nepal. General Naravane, landed in the Nepali capital on Wednesday on the invitation of his Nepali Counterpart, General Purna Chandra Thapa.
"General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a three-day visit to #Nepal. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic and defense cooperation between the two countries. The COAS will be conferred with honorary rank of General of Nepali Army tomorrow," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army tweeted. During his visit, Naravane would be accorded the rank of honorary General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari amid a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
General Naravane will also pay homage at the Martyr's Memorial in the Army Pavilion, receiving a guard of honor at Army Headquarters and also hold meetings with his Nepali counterpart, General Thapa. He is also set to address student officers at the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri, as well as call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the Defence Minister of the Himalayan country.
Conferring the highest rank to the chiefs of each other's militaries is a tradition that has been followed by Nepal and India since 1950 after then Indian army Chief General KM Cariappa visited Nepal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thapa
- Nepali
- Indian
- Himalayan
- MM Naravane
- KP Sharma Oli
- Bidhya Devi Bhandari
ALSO READ
Indian man electrocuted in Singapore
China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon
Sports News Roundup: MLB to bring World Series and Million Dollar Arm back to Indian TV; Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage and more
Indian-American political action committee raises USD 10 mn for Democratic presidential campaign
JSPL develops new grade of rails; gets approval from Indian Railways