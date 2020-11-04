Philippines reports 987 new COVID-19 infections, lowest since July 14

Manila [Philippines], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 388,137. The number of daily confirmed cases reported on Wednesday is the lowest recorded since July 14.

The DOH said 140 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 349,091. The death toll climbed to 7,367 after 49 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added. The DOH said it had tested over 4.58 million people in the country with a population of about 110 million.

The DOH explained that the relative low report in the new cases may be part of the effects of the Typhoon Goni. It further cautioned that this decrease may still be observed over the next few days, and may be followed by a relative increase in newly reported cases in the coming days or week. Super Typhoon Goni swept across the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon early this week, killing at least 20 people and leaving large swathes of damages. (ANI)