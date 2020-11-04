Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian Prime minister signs new decree introducing stricter anti-COVID-19 measures

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree tightening anti-COVID-19 measures that foresee, among other restrictions, closure of shopping malls on non-working days, a government press release stated.

ANI | Genoa | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:00 IST
Italian Prime minister signs new decree introducing stricter anti-COVID-19 measures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree tightening anti-COVID-19 measures that foresee, among other restrictions, closure of shopping malls on non-working days, a government press release stated. The new measures will enter into force on November 5 and will remain in place at least until December 3. During the implementation period, the country will be divided into zones according to the contamination risk level -- red (highest), orange (high), and green (low).

In the zones with the highest risk, "any movement into and out of the territories will be prohibited, except for the movements motivated by proven work needs or situations of necessity or for health reasons," the decree reads. Bars, pubs, restaurants, ice cream stands, and pastry shops will be closed. Only catering services with home delivery will be allowed. Moreover, all non-essential shops will be closed. Only primary schools will remain open in these regions. As for the areas with high risk (orange), movements into and out of the region will also be prohibited, except for the movements motivated by work or health reasons. Restaurants and bars will be closed, and only catering services with home delivery will remain active, according to the new decree.

The document also envisages measures that will be applicable to the whole national territory regardless of the risk level. Among them, closure of all museums and exhibitions, a curfew starting at 10 p.m. (previously it was from 9 p.m.), distance learning for all secondary schools, closure of shopping malls on non-working days, and shutting down of all gaming places and slot machines. It is expected that Lombardy, Piedmont, Alto Adige, Valle d'Aosta, and Calabria regions are going to be considered "red" zones, while Apulia, Sicily, Liguria, and Veneto are expected to become "orange" zones.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Cong to undertake signature campaign against land, farm laws

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress will undertake a signature campaign next week against the recently introduced land laws in the Union Territory and the anti-farmer laws in the country. The protest campaign will coincide with a tra...

Delhi Police constable tries to stop speeding car, run over

A Delhi Police constable was injured after being run over by a BMW car while trying to stop it in Sarita Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Jitender, sustained fractures in his legs and his condition is stable, they said.The 28-year-o...

Man kills self after panchayat order to marry brother's widow as punishment

A 26-year-old man in Jharkhands Ramgarh district died by suicide allegedly after the local panchayat directed him to marry his sister-in-law, a widow, as a punishment for having an illicit relationship with a married woman of his village, p...

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the governments plan on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020