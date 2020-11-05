Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee urges EAM to take up Kartapur gurdwara's managing body matter with Pak

Condemning Islamabad's decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to a non-Sikh body, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Pakistan government to stop the "unwanted interference" in Gurdwara's affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:42 IST
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee urges EAM to take up Kartapur gurdwara's managing body matter with Pak
In a letter to Jaishankar, the DSGMC said the Gurdwara Sahib cannot be given to any government body as it is a religious matter and sentiments are closely attached.. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning Islamabad's decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to a non-Sikh body, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Pakistan government to stop the "unwanted interference" in Gurdwara's affairs. The Pakistan government has transferred the management and maintenance of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP), a non-Sikh body.

According to a notification issued on November 3, following approval of the Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) had set up the PMU Kartapur Sahib which will be a self-financing body for the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib under the administrative control of ETPB. In a letter to Jaishankar, the DSGMC said the Gurdwara Sahib cannot be given to any government body as it is a religious matter and sentiments are closely attached.

"We strongly condemn this decision of Pakistan Government because it is a direct interference in Gurdwara affairs and there is no precedent in this regard. Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib is a historical Gurdwara where Guru Nanak Dev Ji breathed his last and sentiments of Sikh Sanest worldwide are closely attached with this Gurdwara Sahib," the letter stated. "There is no Sikh representative in the proposed Project Management Unit in which Additional Secretary Janab Tarig Khan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and eight other members have been nominated, all of whom are non-Sikh with no knowledge about Sikh religion," it added.

The move by Pakistan's government comes days ahead of the first anniversary of the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

"Considering the sentiments of Sikh community, you are requested to take up this matter immediately with Pakistan Government about stopping the unwanted interference in Gurdwara affairs and restoring the charge of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. We remain grateful to you for honouring Sikh sentiments with immediate action and response," the letter to Jaishankar read. Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) objected to Pakistan's "unilateral decision" to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib stating that it is highly condemnable and is against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

In a statement, the MEA called upon the Pakistan government to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community the right to manage affairs of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev. Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee wrote to Pakistan High Commission, strongly recommending it to give back administrative control of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

"Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur became directly under the administrative control of ETPB. This may affect the daily rituals performed according to Sikh code of conduct. In the light of the above, we strongly recommend you to give back administrative control of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC)," the letter read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Biden gains ground in White House vote count as Trump mounts legal challenges

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.President Donald Trump alle...

Cabinet welcomes set up of Operation Vulindlela to boost structural reforms

Cabinet has welcomed the establishment of Operation Vulindlela, which will support the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, by accelerating priority structural reforms to revive the countrys economy.The developme...

CISF nabs passenger with Saudi Riyal worth Rs 27.5 lakh at IGI airport

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying Saudi Riyal worth Rs 27.5 lakh in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.&#160; They said a total ...

I have full faith that power of 'double engine' will take Bihar to new heights of development in this decade: PM Modi.

I have full faith that power of double engine will take Bihar to new heights of development in this decade PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020