Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: Trump says, 'Twitter is out of control'

While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Twitter for being "out of control" and claimed that he could "WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:50 IST
US Elections 2020: Trump says, 'Twitter is out of control'
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Twitter for being "out of control" and claimed that he could "WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST". Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!"

In another tweet, he alleged that the observers were not allowed to "do their jobs" and hence the votes cast during this time should be "determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES". "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. US Supreme Court should decide!," Trump said.

"So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the US Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would end the filibuster, "Life", 2A, and would pack and rotate the court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!," he added. This is not the first time Trump has demanded the votes cast be considered illegal.

During a press conference on Thursday (local time), Trump said: "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us....I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few. We won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers." On November 5, he said, "STOP THE COUNT!"

In another tweet, he said, "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" On Thursday (local time), Trump's election campaign filed a new lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

Earlier, Trump's election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day. This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GAP Associates to invest Rs 500 cr to develop nearly 20 projs at Dholera, Gujarat

Realty firm GAP Associates Pvt Ltd will invest around Rs 500 crore to develop nearly 20 projects at industrial smart city Dholera, in Gujarat. The company has recently received RERA Real Estate Regulatory Authority approval from the Gujarat...

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition are complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011The direction by a special bench of Justices Him...

Austrian expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

SC stays HC direction asking poll panel to hold election on Suar assembly seat in UP

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the direction of the Allahabad High Court asking the Election Commission to hold bypoll in Suar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after the annulment of Abdullah Azam Khans election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020