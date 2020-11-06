Over 7,600 people infected with dengue in Laos

Left Menu
A total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

ANI | Vientiane | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vientiane [Laos], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health. Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday that the dengue fever has caused 12 deaths since January.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported in Lao capital Vientiane with 1,740, while 893 cases were recorded in Bolikhamxay province, and 709 in Bokeo province. The 12 deaths included four in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease. (ANI/Xinhua)

