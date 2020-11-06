Left Menu
Georgia reports new single-day record of over 2,770 COVID-19 cases

The daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, said.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:46 IST
Georgia reports new single-day record of over 2,770 COVID-19 cases. Image Credit: ANI

Tbilisi [Georgia], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, said. "Overnight, 2775 new confirmed cases of infection were detected. We maintain a positive trend in terms of the number of recoveries - 3,560 people recovered per day, in total - 37,019," he said at a briefing.

According to Khodjevanishvili, 22 people infected with the coronavirus died in the past 24 hours. The mandatory quarantine was canceled in Georgia despite the resurgence of COVID-19 -- the daily infection rate increased from several dozens in late August to an average of 1,700-2,300 cases in early November.

To date, Georgia has confirmed around 52,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 423. (ANI/Sputnik)

