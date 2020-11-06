Indian Army Chief calls on Nepal PM Oli

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday paid a courtesy call on Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. According to the Himalayan Times, PM Oli talked about the age-old distinct ties shared by the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that the existing issues between the two friendly nations can be resolved via dialogue, said the Prime Minister's secretariat. The visiting Army Chief was decorated with the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. On the same day, he held bilateral talks with Nepali Army Chief at the Bhadrakali Headquarters.

Earlier today, Army Chief General Naravane and his wife and Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) President Veena Naravane met Indian Army's Gorkha veterans and war widows in Nepal. "He, along with President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Veena Naravane, thanked the Nepal Army for their warm hospitality before departing for Delhi," the Indian mission tweeted. (ANI)