Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 and no local infections on Monday.

All the newly reported cases had a travel history during the incubation period, and they brought Hong Kong's COVID-19 total tally to 5,380, the CHP said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 92 patients are still being treated in hospitals for the virus, including seven in critical condition. (ANI)