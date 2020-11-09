Left Menu
Malaysia reports 972 new COVID-19 cases, eght deaths

Malaysia reported 972 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the total to 41,181.

09-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 972 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the total to 41,181. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five of the new cases are imported and 967 are local transmissions. The majority of new cases are from eastern state of Sabah, with 370 of the new cases reported in the state.

Eight more deaths have been reported taking the death toll to 294. Another 1,345 patients have been released after recovery taking the total cured and discharged to 29,579, or 71.8 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,308 active cases, 86 are being held in intensive care and 31 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

