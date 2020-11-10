Left Menu
Development News Edition

India gifts 20 fully train military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:48 IST
India gifts 20 fully train military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh
The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir.. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

"Towards further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two Armies in particular, the Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army," the Indian Army statement read. "India's partnership with Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. With this gesture, the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger," the statement added.

The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division. The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border. Brigadier JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

"The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle," a senior Army official was quoted in the statement as saying. "The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items," the official stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UP: BJP wins Unnao's Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votes

The ruling BJP retained the Unnaos Bangermau assembly seat after its candidate Shrikant Katiyar defeated Congress Arti Bajpai by 31,398 votesBangermau is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on No...

With 9 seats already in kitty, BJP gets simple majority in MP

With the BJP winning nine out of the 28 assembly seats in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh so far on Tuesday, the ruling party has already attained a simple majority in the 230-member house. The BJP is leading in 10 other seats. Voting for bypolls...

Soccer-Premier League to scrap pay-per-view scheme, says Masters

The Premier League will scrap its controversial pay-per-view scheme imminently, chief executive Richard Masters confirmed on Tuesday to a government committee. Fans, who are currently prevented from attending stadiums because of the COVID-1...

Moglix expands footprint across India, sets up supply chain centres at Goa, Assam

Business-to-business commerce firm Moglix is expanding its footprint across India and is now present at 35 locations with the inclusion of Goa and Guwahati. The announcement of Moglixs decision to enter new geographies in the country comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020