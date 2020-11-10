Left Menu
5 Taliban terroists killed, 3 injured in Eastern Afghanistan

Five Taliban terrorists have been killed and other three injured in an attack on a police checkpoint in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, the provincial governor's office said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Five Taliban terrorists have been killed and other three injured in an attack on a police checkpoint in Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, the provincial governor's office said on Tuesday. According to the statement, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the area near the province's capital last night.

"Five Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were wounded in the retaliatory clash," the statement read. Meanwhile, a source at Logar's police headquarters told Sputnik that a security checkpoint in central Logar had been attacked last night.

"Seven soldiers were killed in the attack and all the weapons were taken away by the Taliban," the source said. The heavy fighting is taking place in the country as Kabul and the Taliban are engaged in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both sides have claimed to be looking for a secure and lasting ceasefire, even though little progress has been made since the start of the negotiations on September 12. (ANI/Sputnik)

