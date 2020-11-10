India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

"Towards further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two Armies in particular, the Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army," the Indian Army statement read. "India's partnership with Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. With this gesture, the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger," the statement added.

The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division. The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border. Brigadier JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

"The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle," a senior Army official was quoted in the statement as saying. "The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items," the official stated. (ANI)